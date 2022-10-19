Pennsylvania Senate race: Oz closes to within margin of error against Fetterman in AARP poll

An AARP poll released Wednesday indicates Pennsylvania’s Senate race is tightening as Election Day approaches.

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is trailing Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman 48% to 46%, which is within the margin of error of 4.4 percentage points, the poll of likely voters found.

Approximately 4% of respondents were undecided, and approximately 2% were planning to vote for a third party. The poll was run by Republican-aligned firm Fabrizio Ward and Democratic company Impact Research.

The Pennsylvania Senate race has grown tense and nasty at times with both campaigns running harshly critical ads of one another.

However, the political rivals have yet to face each other on stage for a debate.

Fetterman committed to a televised debate with Oz later this month — the first and last debate between the two before the November election.

The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Television in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to take place Oct. 25, two weeks before election day Nov. 8.

The debate will be broadcast throughout Pennsylvania and featured live on local network affiliates that cover Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

