NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a combustible Republican primary in the most expensive Senate race in the nation this year, candidate Jeff Bartos says he’s got the winning ingredient that his rivals for the GOP nomination in Pennsylvania don’t have.

“I’ve been working for five years around the state,” the real estate developer, philanthropist and the 2018 Republican nominee for lieutenant governor told Fox News Digital in an interview in Orlando at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the largest and oldest annual gathering of leaders and activists on the right.

“The voters know me and I know them. We have the strongest grassroots infrastructure. We have the strongest grassroots army across 67 counties,” Bartos touted.

WHAT DR. OZ TOLD FOX NEWS ABOUT HIS SENATE BID IN PENNSYLVANIA

Bartos, who launched his Senate campaign nearly a year ago, is one of the leading contenders among a number of well-financed candidates in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. It’s a Senate contest in a key battleground state that could decide whether the Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.

Among his top rivals in the GOP Senate primary are Mehmet Oz, the well-known celebrity physician, cardiac surgeon, author and former longtime host of TV’s popular “Dr. Oz Show;” Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate and Gulf War combat veteran who served as a Treasury Department official in former President George W. Bush’s administration; Carla Sands, a real estate executive and major Republican donor who served as ambassador to Denmark under former President Donald Trump; and veteran and conservative political commentator Kathy Barnette.

PENNSYLVANIA GOP SENATE CANDIDATE MCCORMICK CALLS PUTIN A ‘TYRANT’

Pointing to some of his competitors, Bartos argued that “for $100 million dollars they couldn’t buy what we’ve built. For us, the message cuts through all the noise.”

For months Bartos has continuously touted that his “whole career has been focused on Pennsylvania.” And the candidate, his campaign, and an outside super PAC supporting Bartos have repeatedly taken aim at Oz and McCormick. Bartos once again called them “political tourists” who he claims “came to Pennsylvania to serve themselves”

Oz lived for years in neighboring New Jersey, but his campaign notes he registered to vote as a Republican over a year ago in Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County, using the home of his wife’s parents in the Philadelphia suburb of Bryn Athyn as his residence. According to election records, he voted twice by absentee ballot in Pennsylvania in 2021. Oz lived in the Keystone State decades ago, as he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s medical school and Wharton business school in 1986.

THE MORE THAN $20 MILLION SLUGFEST IN PENNSYLVANIA

McCormick grew up in Pennsylvania, where his family has deep roots, but had lived in Connecticut in recent years before moving to the Pittsburgh area. And Sands, who also grew up in Pennsylvania, returned to her native state after living for many years in California.

“Pennsylvanians want to know that you’ve been there,” Bartos told Fox News.

He said voters he speaks to are “asking candidates ‘where have you been the last two years when the state was shut down and what did you specifically do to help Pennsylvanians who were shut down, whose businesses were closed, whose schools were closed. And they want to know that the candidates were there right beside them helping. And that’s not specific to me. I just happen to have the most effective story to tell about that because our campaign is based on saving Main Street Pennsylvania.”

He pointed to his Pennsylvania 30-day fund, which he highlights raised $3.5 million and helped over 1,000 small businesses stay afloat amid the cratering economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bartos touted that “it’s why we won five of the six straw polls” of party officials and activists that were recently held across the Keystone State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead to Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary, Bartos argued that his message is “connecting with voters. Voters care that you’re there. Voters want to know you care about them.”

Fox Nation is the Featuring Sponsor of CPAC 2022. Watch CPAC speeches live and on-demand on Fox Nation. Sign up using promo code CPAC to receive a 30-day free trial. Offer ends April 30, 2022.