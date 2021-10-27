FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Carla Sands is telling voters, “I can’t be bought,” as she rails against Republicans who allegedly are not acting Republican enough, and self-finances most of her campaign.

Sands, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump on his Economic Advisory Council, and eventually ambassador to Denmark, has long been a prolific donor to Republican candidates. She’s now running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and according to Federal Election Commission records, she’s put $3.1 million of her own money into her campaign so far out of $3.5 million total receipts.

“For years I’ve donated my money to help Republican candidates only to watch them cave when things got though,” Sands says in the ad, which was first viewed by Fox News.

“I’ve had it with weak politicians and their sorry excuses,” she adds as images of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, flash on the screen.

“I approved this message because I can’t be bought and I won’t back down,” she says to close the ad.

The ad is part of a seven-figure ad spending campaign by Sands on cable television and digital platforms.

Sands is one of several GOP candidates running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. Among the others are former lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos and former GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who is endorsed by Trump.