Pennsylvania, Nevada certify election results for Biden despite Trump legal challenges

Pennsylvania and Nevada certified the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, amid President Trump and his campaign’s legal challenges in the key states.

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted. “As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

“Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history,” he continued. “Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and and honorably.”

Meanwhile, the Nevada Supreme Court also certified Biden’s win in that key battleground state.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden for President Senior Advisor Bob Bauer said that “it’s readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly.”

“Trump did everything he could to disenfranchise voters and stop the results from being certified in Pennsylvania, including filing over 15 unsuccessful lawsuits—most recently producing one of the more embarrassing courtroom performances of all time, with the judge in the case ruling that their arguments were ‘without merit’ and ‘unsupported by evidence,'” Bauer said. “Trump did not succeed in Pennsylvania and he will not succeed anywhere else.”

Bauer added: “Trump’s lawsuits will continue to fail, as they have in over 30 cases since election day, states will continue to certify their results, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20, 2021.”

President Trump’s campaign is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals granted the campaign’s request for an expedited review of the dismissal, where the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was seen as a long shot to stop Biden’s inauguration, but was one of the Trump campaign’s best hopes to affect the election results through the courts, given the state’s 20 electoral votes at stake.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a “startling outcome,” he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and “factual proof of rampant corruption” — but “That has not happened.”

The Trump campaign also filed a lawsuit in federal court in Nevada earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.