Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate gets private sit-down with Trump at CPAC; will seek endorsement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ORLANDO – Dave White, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, revealed exclusively to Fox News that he will sit down with former President Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to ask for his endorsement.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the president. He has done great things for the United States. He put America first, similar to what I’m trying to do in Pennsylvania, putting Pennsylvania first, getting people back to work, getting good jobs,” said White.

STREAM CPAC 2022: FOX NATION SUBSCRIBERS GET EXCLUSIVE FRONT ROW SEAT TO ‘ALL ACCESS LIVE!’

White, a former steamfitter who went on to make millions of dollars as the owner of an HVAC company, has already dropped $4 million of his own money into the race, according to a campaign official.

“I’m running for governor because I was one of those businesses 20 months ago that was shut down by Gov. Wolf with no plans,” said White.

TRUMP, DESANTIS AMONG SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED FOR CPAC IN ORLANDO

“Debbie and I, my wife, started a business 20 years ago, built it to an $85 million-a- year business. For someone from the government to come and say you need to shut your doors is a mistake. It should never have happened in Pennsylvania.”

White is sitting in a crowded primary field that includes former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and William McSwain, a former U.S. attorney.

Another candidate in the primary is Doug Mastriano, a state senator who’s been subpoenaed by the January 6th committee over his possible role in working to change the results of the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano has denied any involvement in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White said he’s the best in the field because he can bring many of Trump’s ideas to Pennsylvania.

“I’m a pipe fitter and I started a business again 20 years ago and grew it to a very successful business. And I’m going to bring a business-type attitude similar to what Donald Trump did in Washington,” said White. “I want to bring that to Pennsylvania, so we can get things done.”