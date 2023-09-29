Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro noncommittal on future of carbon pricing plan

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday remained noncommittal on a strategy to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gases after a task force the Democrat appointed came to an uncertain conclusion over how to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt carbon pricing over power plant emissions.

The task force sprang from Shapiro questioning his predecessor’s use of regulatory authority to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a consortium of 12 eastern states that imposes a price and declining cap on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

However, the 17-member task force — comprised of supporters and opponents of former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan — could come to no consensus on it.

Wolf’s regulation allowing Pennsylvania to join the consortium remains hung up in the courts, and Shapiro gave no sign Friday whether he would carry out the consortium’s carbon pricing policy should it survive the legal challenge.

“Our administration will review the working group’s full set of recommendations as we await the Commonwealth Court’s decision on Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI,” Shapiro’s office said.

As a candidate for governor, Shapiro had questioned whether Wolf’s plan satisfied criticism that it would hurt the state’s energy industry, drive up electric prices and do little to curtail greenhouse gases.

The task force met in secret, with no minutes, hearings or public agendas. Its members were drawn from the ranks of labor unions, utilities, power plant owners, the natural gas industry and environmental and consumer advocates.

In the statement, Shapiro’s administration said the task force met nine times and agreed that it supported a “form of cap-and-invest carbon regulation for the power sector” that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and generates money to support a transition to cleaner energies.

But it gave no hint what that might be and instead recommended the formation of new councils to guide policymaking on energy.

It also suggested Pennsylvania would be better off under a power-plant emissions cap if a wider group of states — such as Ohio and West Virginia, both big power producers — also abide by the same terms.

Wolf’s plan had been supported by environmental advocates and solar, wind and nuclear power producers. But it received sustained pushback from Republican lawmakers who accused Wolf of lacking the legal authority to join the consortium and impose the fee without legislative approval.

It was also opposed by coal- and gas-related interests that feared higher input costs, industrial and commercial power users that feared higher electricity bills and labor unions that feared workers will lose jobs.