Pennsylvania Democrat apologizes for old pro-Trump, anti-Hillary Clinton Facebook posts

A Pennsylvania Democrat endorsed by a local committee to run for the state’s seat in the House of Representatives is facing backlash after the contender she defeated dredged up old posts made on social media indicating she bashed Hillary Clinton and expressed her support for President Trump instead.

Heather Kass, of Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, apologized for the resurfaced Facebook posts, in which she slammed recipients of ObamaCare, saying “THESE LAZY NO GOOD IDIOTS SUCKING THE SYSTEM DRY AND I STILL HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM.”

She also wrote in the post from 2105, “GO TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!” with 12 exclamation points, according to reports by the Pittsburgh City Paper.

A year earlier, Kass also shared another post on Facebook from the right-wing group Freedom Works, decrying that they did not want Hillary Clinton to become president in 2016.

Kass, a moderate Democrat was endorsed by the Allegheny County Democratic Party on Monday despite the posts, to replace retiring Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Penn., in April. She was selected after beating another more liberal candidate, Jessica Benham, by a landslide, 49 to 19 for the endorsement.

Democrats will decide on a final nominee for the seat in April.

“I apologize for what I said five years ago,” Kass told KDKA, a local Pittsburgh affiliate of CBS. “What I said was wrong. I don’t want to be chained to my past.”

Her Democratic opponent, Benham, called Kass a Trump supporter telling KDKA: “I thought it was interesting that someone running as a Democrat supported Trump,” adding, “voters in the district get to decide between myself, who is running as a progressive champion, and a Trump supporter.”

Kass said she does not support Trump and never has and explained that at the time of the posts, she was struggling with health issues and disgruntled at her high premiums and medical bills.

“I did not support anybody…At the time, I was going through a lot of issues with health,” she said. “And whenever I made the post—not only about that but about other things—I was under a lot of stress, had huge medical bills that had come in, and I was aggravated.”