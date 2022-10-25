Pennsylvania debate or political charade? Voters weigh in ahead of Oz-Fetterman showdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are preparing to face off on the debate stage in the race for U.S. Senate, but voters Fox News spoke with were skeptical they will hear much more than “grandstanding.”

“I’m not really listening to the charades that’s going on on TV,” Brian told Fox News. “I pretty much watch people’s record and go by that.”

This will be the only debate between Oz and Fetterman and is the most high-profile of a number of debates happening Tuesday night across key states.

Oz, a Republican, has repeatedly criticized his opponent for “dodging” debates, accusing the Democratic nominee of either being too scared to “answer for his radical positions” or being unable to debate due to poor health following a stroke.

Debates are “just a matter of them stating what people want to hear, and they’re not really speaking from the heart,” Katie said. “Nobody ever accomplishes what they say they set out to do.”