Pennsylvania candidate Fetterman showing auditory processing disorder symptoms, ‘can work full duty’: doctor

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is experiencing auditory processing disorder symptoms but “can work full duty in public office,” his doctor said in a letter released Wednesday.

Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 midterm elections. The Democrat suffered a stroke on May 13 — not long before clinching the primary nomination — and has been under intense scrutiny over his perceived difficulty engaging in meaningful dialogue and public speaking since.

Fetterman’s campaign released a copy of the medical report Wednesday — dated Oct. 15 — asserting the lawmaker is still struggling with certain auditory capabilities, but is capable of exercising a role in public office.

“Overall the Lt. Governor is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve,” Dr. Clifford Chen at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center explained in his report. “His physical exam was normal with blood pressure 116/82, heart rate 80, and pulse oximetry 97% on room air. His lung exam was clear, heart rate was regular, and his strength was normal in all four extremities without any strength or coordination deficits.”

Chen noted that Fetterman is making improvements in his communication abilities and is able to speak “intelligently,” though issues still exist.

“He spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits. His speech was normal, and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty,” Chen noted.

He added, “Occasional words he will ‘miss’ which seems like he doesn’t hear the word, but it is actually not processed properly.”

“Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices,” Chen concluded. “He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Fetterman’s health after suffering his stroke earlier this year has been a key point of concern brought up by the press and his political rivals. A string of miscues on the Senate campaign trail has continued fueling questions about his fitness for office.

“The [Philadelphia] Eagles are so much better than the Eagles!” Fetterman told a Philadelphia crowd late last month.

“I’m doing fantastic, and it’s not about kicking balls in the authority or anything,” Fetterman recently told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. Fetterman mixed up the phrase “kicking authority in the balls,” which is how Oz had described Fetterman.

“And make sure you take advantage of this amazing opportunity to, the only thing you have… stand… to lose is your record,” Fetterman said in a prerecorded video to supporters last month.

Fetterman committed to a televised debate with Oz later this month — the first and last debate between the two before the November election.