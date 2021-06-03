Pence, targeting critical race theory, declares ‘America is not a racist nation’

MANCHESTER, N.H. – During a trip that sparked more speculation that he will run for president in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence dived directly into the latest battleground in the nation’s culture wars, taking direct aim at critical race theory and declared that “America is not a racist nation.”

Headlining a Republican county fundraising dinner on Thursday night in New Hampshire, the state that for a century has held the first primary in the presidential nominating calendar, Pence also repeatedly blasted President Biden for “failed leadership” and accused the Biden administration of incompetence, saying, “I don’t think the left hand knows what the far left hand is doing.”

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

Pence spoke out against critical race theory, which aims to combat racism by emphasizing that systemic racism is part of American society and takes aim at the beliefs that allow the nation to exist. It has become the latest cultural flashpoint, as Republican executives and lawmakers across the country move to prevent it from being taught in schools. At least five GOP-controlled state legislatures have passed bans on critical race theory or related topics in recent months, and conservatives in at least nine other states are pressing for similar measures.

“One of the most disturbing developments of the past few months has been the Biden Administration’s wholehearted embrace of the radical left’s all-encompassing assault on American culture and values,” Pence said. “Under the Biden Administration, patriotic education has been replaced with political indoctrination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They abolished the 1776 Commission and authorized teaching Critical Race Theory in public schools. Instead of teaching all children to be proud of their country, Critical Race Theory teaches children as young as kindergarten to be ashamed of the color of their skin,” Pence argued.

“It is time for America to discard the left-wing myth of systemic racism once and for all. America is not a racist nation,” Pence declared, which drew one of more than a half dozen standing ovations from the conservative crowd at the Hillsborough County GOP’s annual Lincoln-Reagan awards dinner and fundraiser.