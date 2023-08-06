Pence suggests he’s willing to testify against Trump in court: ‘We’ll respond to the call’

Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested he would be willing to testify against former President Donald Trump in court if he is called upon to do so on Sunday.

Pence made the comments during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” telling host Margaret Brennan that he had no plans to testify against Trump voluntarily, but left the door open nevertheless.

“It is a matter of public interest, Mr. Vice President, if this case comes to trial, would you be a witness against the president?” Brennan asked.

“You know, I didn’t want anything to do with the January 6 committee. That was a partisan committee on Capitol Hill,” Pence responded.

“I have no plans to testify, but people can be confident we’ll obey the law. We’ll respond to the call of the law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth,” he added.

Pence has already played a major role in the January 6 indictment against Trump. Special Counsel Jack Smith included Pence’s personal notes from the days surrounding January 6 as evidence against the former president.

The notes recounted several conversations the pair had in the days leading up to January 6, including a New Year’s Day exchange which Pence wrote about in his memoir. Pence said Trump discussed a lawsuit filed by Republicans that asked a judge to declare the vice president had “exclusive authority and sole discretion to decide which electoral votes should count.” Pence said he reiterated to Trump “that I didn’t believe I possessed that power under the Constitution.”

“You’re too honest,” Trump replied, according to both Pence’s book and the indictment. “Hundreds of thousands are gonna hate your guts…. People are gonna think you’re stupid.”

Trump has rejected the claim that he called Pence “too honest,” and also says he never told Pence to violate the U.S. Constitution. Trump said as much in a heated social media post on Saturday in which he addressed Pence.

“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.