Pence slams Biden for ‘feckless leadership,’ says ‘help is on the way’ from GOP in midterms

Former Vice President Mike Pence torched Democrats over the current state of the U.S., calling out President Biden in particular while assuring conservatives that Republicans will change course when they regain control after November’s midterm elections.

In a speech before the Heritage Foundation on Wednesday, Pence cited high inflation, illegal immigration, education concerns and more, holding Democratic leadership responsible.

“Liberal policies have created one disaster after another in the history of this nation, but none more so than in the last two years,” Pence said. “As we stand here today under President Joe Biden, and the leadership of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, we have the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, our currency has been debased with inflation at a 40-year high, war on energy has launched a crisis at the gasoline pumps and a man-made energy crisis in America.”

He continued: “Our schools have been transformed into indoctrination centers, and the strength of our nation on the world stage has been cashiered and diminished through a waning commitment to our national defense and through the feckless leadership of this president.”

POLLS SHOW REPUBLICANS FLIP KEY METRIC IN 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS, DEMOCRATS ‘BLEW THEIR LEAD’

Despite the gloomy outlook on the present, Pence was optimistic about the future of the country, claiming that “help is on the way,” as the U.S. is less than three weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections.

“We are 20 days away from the beginning of a great American comeback. I truly do believe it,” he said. “I think in 20 days the American people are going to rise up. Having gotten a full dose of the politics of the American left, unvarnished.”

TRUMP MIDTERM STRATEGY: RALLIES ATTRACTING NEW GOP VOTERS, ENERGIZING BASE FOR ENDORSED CANDIDATES

Republicans made significant progress in closing the gap with Democrats in the House in 2020, and the GOP is looking to take control with the 2022 elections. In the Senate, the parties are currently split 50-50 with Vice President Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote, and Republicans are looking to regain control there. Pence was confident that not only will Republicans achieve both of these goals, but that they will also “elect a record number of conservative governors all across America.”

While the GOP has been going after Democrats over the economy and border security, Democratic leaders have been highlighting abortion as a top issue ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and some red states have begun banning abortion in varying degrees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pence observed that Biden said earlier in the week that he would push to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control of the House and Senate. The former VP scoffed at this, claiming that Democrats are “literally grasping for anything at this point in the midterm elections.”

Pence has been rumored to be considering a run for the presidency in 2024. He did mention that he has been traveling the U.S. recently, having been to more than 30 states in the past year, but he did not speculate on his future.