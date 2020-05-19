Pence says he's not taking hydroxychloroquine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News Tuesday that he — unlike President Trump — is not taking hydroxychloroquine as part of an effort to stave off coronavirus.

“My physician hasn’t recommended that, but I wouldn’t hesitate” to take it if he did recommend it, Pence added.

Pence gave the interview following a meeting of the National Space Council at NASA’s headquarters, before next week’s SpaceX launch of American astronauts from American soil.

President Trump revealed to reporters Tuesday that he is taking the anti-malaria drug to try to prevent catching coronavirus.

“I’m taking it – hydroxychloroquine,” Trump said. “I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And, if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right, I’m not going to get hurt by it.”

The president added that he consulted with the White House physician before starting to take the drug. Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, announced in a statement Monday night, “After numerous discussions he and I had about regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

Trump has long touted the potential benefits of the drug to treating Covid-19, but its effectiveness has not been determined: The Food and Drug Administration warned health professionals last month that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or research settings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.