Pence says he'll be going to church on Easter – in his living room

Vice President Pence said that this upcoming Easter Sunday he’ll be attending church services at the same place he’s been going every Sunday for the last few weeks — his living room.

Pence’s comments, which he made during a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Wednesday, come as U.S. public health officials and most faith leaders across the country have asked Americans to celebrate the Passover and Holy Week holidays from home and not attend any services in churches or synagogues.

“We’ll be attending church right in the living room at the vice president’s residence, where we’ve been attending for the last several weeks,” Pence said. “The advantage is we get to go to our home church in Indiana.”

While most faith leaders across the country have heeded the warning from the government about not holding services or gathering in large groups as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, some preachers have bucked their state’s order against mass gatherings and held services.

Last month a Florida megachurch pastor who made national headlines for holding crowded Sunday services was arrested for defying government orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Pennsylvania pastor last week said that he plans to organize an outdoor “Woodstock”-like service in protest of coronavirus stay-at-home orders and following the arrests of multiple pastors in the U.S for allegedly violating such orders.

A pastor of the Baton Rouge megachurch was arrested last Tuesday on misdemeanor charges for holding church services for an estimated 500 followers. Pastor Tony Spell was charged with six counts of violating the governor’s ban on large gatherings. He faces a $500 fine and a 90-day prison sentence for each count.