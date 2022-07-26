Pence says he and Trump ‘differ on focus’ during DC speech

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed on Tuesday his relationship with former President Donald Trump and the former executive pair’s increasingly divergent public images.

Pence spoke at the Young Americas Foundation’s national student conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning, explaining his Advancing American Freedom nonprofit’s agenda and points of interest for political action.

Pence, in a Q&A after his speech, was asked by a student whether the conservative movement in America is splitting into different factions.

“There seems to be a divide between the two of you on your outlook on what the future of the conservative movement might be,” the student, who identified himself as Andrew Bechard of Gettysburg College, said. “Do you think that this divide extends to the rest of the conservative movement, like the general public? And what do you think we can do to alleviate it?”

“I don’t know that our movement is that divided,” Pence answered. “I don’t know that the president and I differ on issues. But we may differ on focus. I truly do believe that elections are about the future, and that is absolutely essential at a time when so many Americans are hurting.”

Pence reiterated his pride in serving as Trump’s vice president, and emphasized the accomplishments the pair made on conservative policies.

However, the former vice president expressed concern about focusing too much on the past, adding, “I truly do believe that elections are about the future, and that it is absolutely essential at a time when so many Americans are hurting, so many families are struggling, that we don’t give way to the temptation to look back. But I think the time has come for us to offer a bold, positive agenda to bring America back.”

Pence’s remarks on looking forward seems to be a direct reference to the former president’s efforts to defend and re-litigate events from his time in office.

Teasing his own possible 2024 run, Trump said Saturday that he won the 2016 election, falsely claimed he won the 2020 election, and said, “now we may just have to do it again.”

Trump is expected to deliver Tuesday his first speech in Washington, D.C., since leaving office in January 2021, with a source familiar telling Fox News that he sees the issue of public safety as a “central issue” in November’s midterm elections and one of “great contrast” between his policies and Democrats.

Trump is set to give the keynote address at a two-day summit hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization and think tank formed last year by officials who served in the Trump administration.

The former president has spent much of his time post-presidency defending and re-litigating events from his time in office.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.