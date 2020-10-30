Pence returns to Arizona for final push to flip liberal-leaning cities 

In an effort to pick up voters from more progressive counties that voted against the president in 2016, Vice President Mike Pence is returning to the key battleground state of Arizona on Friday.

In two separate campaign events, Pence will make a final pitch to Flagstaff and Tucson voters just four days ahead of the presidential election.

Marking his fifth trip to the Copper State this year, the vice president is scheduled to appear at a hangar rally in the morning at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and will be at Tucson International Airport in the afternoon.

Coconino and Pima counties both supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton four years ago, though Arizona overall helped to elect President Trump.

The president won Arizona by 91,000 votes in 2016, capturing more than 48% of ballots compared with Clinton’s 44%.

The popularity of Democratic nominee Joe Biden paired with a statewide demographic shift, however, has put Democrats back on the map.

Friday is the last day for Arizonans to vote early and Democrats are reportedly greatly outpacing Republicans in casting their ballots.

Although many Republicans plan to go to the polls in person on Election Day, Democrats are taking full advantage of early voting in their quest to win the historically red state for what would be only the second time since 1952.

In addition, recent polling shows Biden holding a small but noticeable lead.

Pence’s trip is part of a larger campaign push in crucial battleground states, though somewhat hindered by the announcement that multiple aides of the vice president had tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week.

The White House told reporters that the vice president is exempt from quarantine under guidelines for essential workers and has since tested negative.

The Hill reported Thursday that Pence’s tour is meant to help struggling GOP senators make up for time lost as they held hearings in Washington, D.C. to push through the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Under Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, political activity has been exempted from COVID-19 restrictions in Arizona, though attendees at Pence’s events will have their temperatures taken and be given masks.

Trump held Arizona rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris met voters in Phoenix and Tucson earlier this week.