Pence on backing Trump in 2024: ‘There might be somebody else I prefer more’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday suggested he might not support former President Donald Trump in the next presidential election if Trump is the GOP nominee.

Following remarks at Georgetown University on Wednesday, Pence was asked by a student if he would vote for Trump should he become the Republican nominee in 2024.

“Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more,” Pence said with a smirk.

He told the student that he was confident the party would sort out future leadership.

“All my focus has been on the midterm elections, and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days. But after that, we’ll be thinking about the future,” Pence continued. “Ours and the nation’s. And, I’ll keep you posted. OK?”

The comments have fueled continuous speculation that he might put himself in the running for the White House.

Pence has been campaigning for party candidates ahead of the midterm elections, raising millions of dollars.

The event was hosted by the Young America’s Foundation.

Pence and Trump have butted heads since leaving the White House, with Pence appearing to somewhat distance himself from the former president.