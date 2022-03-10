NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Mike Pence met on Thursday with Ukrainian refugees flooding into Poland as they escaped Russia’s military assault of their country.

Pence, who has condemned Russian leader Vladimir Putin‘s deadly invasion, was in Ukraine along its border with Poland. The former vice president was in the Eastern European nation on the same day that his successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, was in Poland showcasing U.S. support for its NATO allies.

“The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great,” Pence emphasized in a tweet.