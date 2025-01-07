Pence calls it ‘particularly admirable’ for VP Harris to preside over election certification following loss

Former Vice President Mike Pence said it was “particularly admirable” that Vice President Kamala Harris oversaw certification of the 2024 presidential election, which she lost to President-elect Donald Trump.

“The peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of our democracy and today, members of both parties in the House and Senate along with the vice president certified the election of our new president and vice president without controversy or objection,” Pence declared Monday in a post on X.

He congratulated Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their victory, and hailed the “return of order and civility” to the certification process.

“I also commend the members of the House, Senate and the Vice President who did their duty under the Constitution of the United States, it being particularly admirable that Vice President Harris would preside over the certification of a presidential election that she lost,” Pence noted.

After Trump and Pence lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, then-Vice President Pence presided over the certification during a joint session of Congress in 2021 that was temporarily interrupted due to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Pence, who mounted then later dropped a GOP presidential primary bid in 2023, did not endorse Trump in 2024.

The last time a sitting vice president who lost a presidential bid presided over the certification of their own presidential election loss was in 2001, after outgoing Democratic Vice President Al Gore lost to Republican George W. Bush in the 2000 White House contest.

Pence congratulated House Speaker Mike Johnson last week after the congressman won the speakership again.

“Well Deserved! Our prayers are with you as you take the gavel once again to lead the Peoples House!” Pence declared in a tweet.