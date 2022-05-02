Pelosi’s daughter calls glitzy WHCA dinner a ‘bigger threat to our democracy’ than Elon Musk

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., disparaged the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last week as a greater threat to democracy than Elon Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter.

“A ‘NerdProm Week’ of corporate media feting the politicos they cover with celebrities and booze rather than a simple [White House Correspondents Association] awards dinner celebrating the first amendment is a bigger threat to our Democracy than Elon Musk buying Twitter,” Pelosi wrote on April 25.

Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist who has been the chairwoman of the California Democratic Women’s Caucus and an executive committeewoman for the Democratic National Committee, has not shied away from weighing in on political matters before.

CHRISTINE PELOSI WOULD FACE SCRUTINY OF PAST COMMENTS IF SHE RUNS FOR MOM’S HOUSE SEAT

Her mother has been either speaker or House Democratic leader since 2003, and a member of Congress since 1987, but Christine Pelosi emerged on the national stage after the 2016 presidential election in an attempt to prevent the Electoral College from voting for former President Trump.

She has also opined on issues such as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall, her mother ripping up President Trump’s State of the Union address and San Francisco Giants’ owner Charles B. Johnson donating to the campaign of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

She was briefly suspended from Twitter in 2017 when she tweeted that “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” in reference to when the senator’s neighbor attacked him in his yard and left him with several broken ribs. Pelosi later deleted the tweet.

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner returned to Washington, D.C., last week after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden regaled the audience with jokes about his age and low approval ratings, making a departure from the habit of his predecessor, who refused to attend the event.

Fox News’ Fred Lucas contributed to this report.