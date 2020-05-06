Pelosi: Trump should have worn face mask during mask factory visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that President Trump should have set an example by wearing a face mask when he traveled to Arizona Tuesday and toured a factory that makes masks.

Pelosi, who has been wearing elegant scarfs over her face that color coordinate with her outfits, blamed the president’s “vanity” for his failure to use a face mask during his first major trip since the pandemic.

“It’s a vanity thing, I guess, with him,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on Wednesday. “I don’t why it would be vain, but, anyway, it’s a vanity thing. You think, as the president of the United States, you would have the confidence to honor the guidance that you are giving others in the country. Yes, he should have worn a face mask.”

HOUSE DEMS DRAFTING NEW ‘MULTITRILLION-DOLLAR’ CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BILL

In his first Air Force One travel since March, Trump traveled to the Honeywell International facility in Phoenix, where they manufacture N95 masks essential to doctors, nurses and first responders on the front lines in the fight against the outbreak.

Trump is seeking to shift gears from the White House coronavirus health response to reopening the economy. He used Tuesday’s trip to demonstrate his determination to see an easing of stay-at-home orders even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat.

TRUMP HEADS TO CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE TO TOUT ADMINISTRATION’S CORONAVIRUS EFFORTS

Trump was not seen wearing a mask despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.

Trump told reporters Wednesday he did wear a mask at the plant at one point backstage and removed it before appearing on camera because the Honeywell chief said it wasn’t necessary.

“We were far away from the people … making the masks,” Trump said.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.