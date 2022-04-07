Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office, marking the first time the Democratic leader has contracted the virus after two years of touting strict coronavirus protocols at the House.

Her spokesman made the announcement Thursday just as Pelosi, 82, was scheduled to hold her weekly news conference at the Capitol.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Drew Hammill tweeted. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”

He added: “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.