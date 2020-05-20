Pelosi tees off at Trump during scorching press conference, says he leaves associates with 'doggy doo' on their shoes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended calling President Trump “morbidly obese” and went on to torch the commander-in-chief even more Wednesday by saying all his inappropriate comments will follow him and his staff like “doggy doo” on their shoes.

Pelosi, speaking at a press conference on Capitol Hill, generally railed against Trump’s habit of making inflammatory comments. This comes amid a war of words between the two, with Pelosi mocking his weight and Trump a day earlier calling her “sick.”

“It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants…,” Pelosi, a mother of five, said at a press conference Wednesday. “He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.”

Pelosi bemoaned that Trump’s attacks have found a “market” among certain segments of the population and argued the president plays to that crowd.

She called him a “confabulator” and urged people to “look up” the word. A confabulator is a person who fabricates imaginary experiences as compensation for loss of memory.

Trump “doesn’t even know what the truth is and just says anything,” Pelosi said. “And because he says it then he believes it.”

“Forget about him,” Pelosi said and urged Americans to get on board with the $3 trillion Hereos Act the House passed on Friday to help Americans deal with the coronavirus crisis. Republicans have rejected the legislation, but Pelosi is counting on public sentiment to get the GOP to the table.

Pelosi said she was giving Trump a “dose of his own medicine” when she said recently she worried about him taking the unproven drug of hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus especially given his age and weight, which she referred to as “morbidly obese.”

Trump hit back at Pelosi Tuesday during a visit to Capitol Hill.

“Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems — a lot of mental problems,” Trump said.

Pelosi said Trump ridicules her all the time and she doesn’t take offense. She found it curious that she says one thing about him that was “factual” about his size and suddenly there’s “some equivalence here.”

“It’s so unimportant,” she said.