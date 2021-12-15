NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday decried recent crime waves, including organized retail theft, in San Francisco and elsewhere in the U.S. as “outrageous” and decried “an attitude of lawlessness” she said is behind it.

Pelosi, D-Calif., made the comments when asked about recent comments from San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who is pushing a renewed effort to “change course on how we public safety” and crack down on crime.

“It’s absolutely outrageous. Obviously it cannot continue,” Pelosi said. “But the fact is that there is an attitude of lawlessness in our country that springs from I don’t know where… and we cannot have that lawlessness become the norm.

WARRANT ISSUED FOR CALIFORNIA NORDSTROM SMASH-AND-GRAB SUSPECT PREVIOUSLY RELEASED ON BAIL

“These people coordinate with each other and they plan traffic patterns and the rest so they can reach their goal and depart very quickly,” Pelosi added of the brazen retail thefts that are grabbing nationwide headlines. “”This isn’t like somebody stealing something to go home because they don’t have money to buy. This is about stealing for profit.”

The House speaker said an upcoming bill in the chamber could include multiple provisions that address the source of income for those “stealing for profit,” which is often online.

“Within that bill, the Energy and Commerce Committee has something called INFORM… legislation that would require those who are selling online especially is to establish their legitimacy as to where these products came from. Because what people do is they steal things and they sell them online,” Pelosi said.

“The Judiciary Committee has a bill, Save Shopping, which addresses the same problem in of a different way in terms of holding platforms accountable and those selling things accountable for the prominence of those goods,” she added. “Out of the question that people should be able to think that they can just steal things, profit from them and not have accountability.”