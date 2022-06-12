Pelosi says bipartisan framework for gun control package ‘will take steps to save lives’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement on Sunday that the newly agreed-to framework on gun control and gun violence prevention from a bipartisan group of senators “will take steps to save lives.”

The framework focused on gun control and gun violence prevention was announced by a group of bipartisan senators on Sunday and includes measures to implement an enhanced review process for people who want to purchase firearms and are under the age of 21, penalties for straw purchases, more funding for school resource officers, an expansion of mental health programs in schools, and an expansion of mental health services for children and families.

Pelosi said in a statement on Sunday that the bipartisan proposal “will take steps to save lives,” but added “more is needed.”

“While more is needed, this package will take steps to save lives. Included in the Senate framework are House Democrats’ proposals to incentivize states to establish extreme risk protection order laws and get guns out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves or others,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi added that “Democrats will never stop working to end the bloodshed” when it comes to gun violence.

“America’s epidemic of gun violence has reached a fever pitch — and Democrats will never stop working to end the bloodshed. As we move forward on this bipartisan framework, we are continuing to fight for more life-saving measures: including universal background checks, banning high-capacity magazines and raising the age to buy assault weapons, which must also become law,” she said.

The bipartisan framework on gun violence was announced by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Cory Booker (D- N.J.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the senators said in a statement.

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons. Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law,” they added.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement of agreement with the framework on Sunday, adding that he’s “glad Senators Cornyn and Murphy are continuing to make headway in their discussions.”

“I continue to hope their discussions yield a bipartisan product that makes significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country,” McConnell said.

The announcement of a framework comes just weeks after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.