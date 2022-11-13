Pelosi rejects idea that a Trump 2024 run would be good news for Democrats, supports Biden re-election bid

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the notion that an announcement that former President Donald Trump will run for a second term in 2024 would be good news for Democrats moving forward.

Mentioning Trump’s potential announcement this coming Tuesday, ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi, given the 2022 midterm election results, “Is that good news for Democrats?”

“I think it’s bad news for the country, let’s put it that way,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “Because this is a person who has undermined the integrity of our elections. Has not honored his oath of office, who has encouraged people – strange kinds of people – to run for office who do not share the values of our democracy. They’ve said it very clearly in their statements, so he has not been a force for good, so I don’t think his candidacy is a force for good for our country. But that’s up to the Republicans to decide who they choose.”

“Understand this, we have very vast differences. Republicans do not support science. They disregard what we’re saying about climate. They don’t support governance, so they don’t want to honor what science tells us in terms of the planet, in terms of healthcare and the rest. So, we have some very big differences,” Pelosi said. “The main event of it all is the presidential.”

“This will be a very important election, very dispositive of the direction our country will go in,” she added.

Stephanopoulos followed up in asking if the Speaker thinks President Biden should run for re-election.

“Yes, I do. President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much,” Pelosi said, praising Biden for the more than 10 million jobs achieved under his leadership through working with the private sector. “He has done so many things that are so great, we need a lot more show to talk about it. He’s put money in people’s pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back to school, people back to work, for starters.”

The Speaker said Biden made America “independent” by passing the CHIPS Bill, praised the $368 billion commitment to “good paying green jobs,” as well as the PACT Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“All of it with justice, with equity, with inclusiveness, with diversity, taking us to a new place,” Pelosi said of Biden. “He has been a great president, and he has a great record to run on.”

Pelosi told ABC she refused to make any comments if she’ll re-run for Speaker until elections results are final, though championed Democrats for retaining control of the Senate and other victories.

“President Biden did a great jump of presenting about our democracy being on the ballot,” she said. “President Obama making sure people understood it was important for them to vote, even though there were those saying it’s all over 16, 18 months ago.”