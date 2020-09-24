Pelosi not considering another Trump impeachment: ‘I don’t think he’s worth the trouble at this point’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., now says she’s not considering a fresh round of impeachment charges against President Trump as a tool to delay a Supreme Court confirmation vote.

“I don’t think he’s worth the trouble at this point,” she told reporters Thursday, which also marked the one-year anniversary of the speaker announcing the first impeachment inquiry.

Much to the ire of Democrats, Republicans have promised to move full speed ahead to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump is planning to announce his nominee Saturday and Senate Republicans have pledged to move forward with a vote before the election.

During an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Pelosi was asked whether she and House Democrats would move to impeach the president or Attorney General Bill Barr in an effort to prevent the Senate from acting.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi said. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election.”

She added: “Our main goal would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the people from the coronavirus.”

Pelosi was pressed again on whether she would employ impeachment tactics, to which she said the Constitution requires that Congress “use every arrow in our quiver.”

“We have a responsibility,” Pelosi said. “We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people.”

She added: “When we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy, it requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”

The White House slammed Pelosi’s suggestion, as a “bizarre and dangerous” power grab.

House Republicans threatened a motion to oust her from the speakership if she brought forth impeachment charges to delay Trump from filling the SCOTUS seat.

“I will make you this one promise, listening to the speaker on television this weekend, if she tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to no longer have the question of her being speaker. She may think she has a quiver – we do too,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday.

He added: “The president is supposed to move forward and they will. The Senate is supposed to take the action and they will – it’s their constitutional right and they are following through.”

If Pelosi and House Democrats try to impeach the president, “we will take the movement to remove her from [the] speakership,” McCarthy said.