Pelosi mocked for sharing photo of different Black player in post honoring Willie Mays

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was roundly criticized after sharing a photo of her beside San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey while wishing Giants legend Willie Mays a happy 90th birthday.

“Happy 90th Birthday to an all-American icon, Willie Mays. A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure. #SayHey90,” a tweet from Pelosi’s official Twitter account read, along with a photo of McCovey.

The tweet was later deleted, but that didn’t stop social media users from questioning whether Pelosi can “tell two Black men apart.”

“Madam Speaker, that’s not Willie Mays,” former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted in response to the now-deleted tweet.

“‘Cause all black people look the same,” Fox News contributor Deneen Borelli commented.

One user called it “pretty inexcusable,” while conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza asked whether Pelosi thinks “all Blacks look alike.”

“Can she not tell two Black men apart,” Chuck Woolery tweeted.

Pelosi has since issued a new tweet with the same wording and a photo of herself posing beside Mays.