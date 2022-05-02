Pelosi meets with Poland’s president after surprise Kyiv visit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Monday.

Pelosi and several of her Democratic colleagues entered Poland following a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Pelosi and Duda discussed Poland’s commitment to supporting Ukrainian refugees, as well as potential aid packages from the U.S.

“Our Members discussed our countries’ continued commitment to Ukraine, particularly as the Congress prepares to transform President Biden’s new request for additional security, economic and humanitarian assistance into legislation,” Pelosi announced in a statement.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES ANOTHER $800 MILLION IN MILITARY ASSISTANCE FOR UKRAINE

“These engagements are even more meaningful following our meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymr Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian leaders,” she continued. “In that profound and solemn visit, our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s diabolical invasion.”

The Democratic delegation included: Chairman Jim McGovern, Chairman Gregory Meeks, Chairman Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congressman Bill Keating and Congressman Jason Crow. Not all members traveled to Ukraine or met with Duda, however.

Pelosi is pushing for Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine.

US DIPLOMATS’ RETURN TO UKRAINE, MILITARY AID AMONG ISSUES BLINKEN, AUSTIN DISCUSSED WITH ZELENSKYY

Pelosi and her delegation were only the latest top U.S. officials to visit Ukraine. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the country last week and also discussed further aid.

While the Russian offensive has shifted away from Kyiv in recent weeks, there remains heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine. The United Nations sought to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Friday. The city has seen near-constant shelling since the outset of Russia’s invasion and is now almost unrecognizable.