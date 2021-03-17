Pelosi joins Biden in saying Cuomo should resign if allegations are proven true

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should step down if the allegations of sexual harassment against him are proven true.

Pelosi said she has “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment and she believes Cuomo himself has expressed a similar position. So if the investigation into his conduct shows the allegations have been substantiated, then he should resign, she said.

“If these allegations are proven to be true, then zero tolerance would follow that the governor should not continue,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

BIDEN SAYS CUOMO SHOULD RESIGN IF THE INVESTIGATION CONFIRMS ACCUSERS’ CLAIMS

Pelosi’s comments come after President Biden also said Cuomo should resign if an investigation supports the sexual misconduct claims made by his accusers.

Seven women have come forward in recent weeks accusing the New York Democrat of unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, forcibly kissing an aide on the lips, and groping a staffer at the governor’s mansion.

“If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?” ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Biden on Tuesday.

“Yes,” Biden responded. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

“How about right now?” Stephanopoulos pressed, citing the growing calls for Cuomo’s resignation from prominent New York Democrats such as Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who have argued Cuomo cannot be “an effective governor” amid the scandals.

“That’s a judgment for them to make,” Biden responded.

BIDEN TELLS MIGRANTS ‘DON’T COME’ TO US AS BORDER CRISIS SURGES

“A woman should be presumed to be telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward,” Biden continued. “But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true. That’s what’s going on now.”

Pelosi’s comments come as the House is debating Wednesday the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

She and other female House Democrats donned white outfits to work on Wednesday to commemorate the women’s rights movement.

MICHIGAN MAN, 21, THREATENED BIDEN, PELOSI, WHITMER, AUTHORITIES SAY

“It’s heartbreaking,” Pelosi said of the allegations as the House is fighting for women’s rights. “… People have to unlearn some bad behavior in order to learn how we should go forward.”

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.