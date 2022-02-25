Pelosi: Important to understand the ‘brilliance’ of Biden’s response to Russian invasion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday celebrated President Biden‘s response to a Russian invasion in Ukraine, telling reporters that his experience in government has helped him to understand “the arena.”

“I think it’s really important for people to understand the brilliance with which President Biden is conducting this,” Pelosi said Friday, per Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. “This is a man who served decades as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He knows the arena. He knows the personalities.”

PELOSI DEFENDS BIDEN’S SANCTIONS AGAINST ‘TYRANT’ PUTIN’S INVASION OF UKRAINE: ‘TOTAL ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY’

On Wednesday, Pelosi defended Biden after he imposed a series of sanctions on Russia.

“It’s stunning to see in this day and age a tyrant roll into a country. This is the same tyrant who attacked our democracy in 2016,” she said.

Pelosi held a news conference following a whirlwind congressional trip that included stops in Israel, the United Kingdom and Germany for the Munich Security Conference. She said Putin’s actions brought NATO allies together, and that they were unified in their agreement to impose swift and severe consequences on Russia.

Earlier this month, prior to Russia beginning an invasion into Ukraine, Pelosi warned that Putin would face consequences whether or not he invades Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s a price to pay for what Putin has put us through now,” she told reporters while attending the Munich Security Conference. “This isn’t ‘bully the world and then take a walk,’ and you’re off the hook.”

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this article.