Pelosi dismisses idea of impeaching AG Barr amid calls from some Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brushed off the idea that House Democrats would try to impeach Attorney General Bill Barr over accusations that he politicized the Justice Department.

While some Democrats, including House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., have threatened Barr, with impeachment, Pelosi suggested the way to do away with Barr was through the ballot box.

“A 131 days from now, we will have the solution to many problems, one of them being Barr,” Pelosi said during a Washington Post Live event.

“Anyone who saw that testimony will know that Barr is a mess. He’s a disgrace to the Department of Justice,” Pelosi said, referring to a hearing Wednesday where two DOJ officials criticized Barr’s leadership. The officials alleged Barr handled cases differently based on their relation to President Trump, citing Roger Stone as an example.

Pelosi indicated that voting Trump out of office would solve problems with the Justice Department.

DOJ HITS BACK AT NADLER THREAT OF BARR IMPEACHMENT

“So he [Trump] is contemptible, there’s no question about that. But at this point, let’s solve our problems by going to the polls and voting on Election Day, 131 days from now,” Pelosi said.

Nadler suggested this week that his committee “may very well” initiate impeachment proceedings, amid his panel’s broad investigation into the alleged “unprecedented politicization” of the Justice Department under the Trump administration.

“I think the weight of the evidence and of what’s happened leads to that conclusion,” Nadler said.

Two other Democrats, Reps. Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, have called for Barr’s impeachment.

Democrats were also frustrated when the DOJ moved to drop its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec hit back at Nadler’s threat, saying the suggestion was “a political thing.”

DOJ WHISTLEBLOWER ADMITS TO SEEKING JOB WITH HOUSE DEMOCRATS DURING IMPEACHMENT

“If people have a problem with Bill Barr coming back to the Department of Justice to restore one system of justice, not a two-tiered system, I think that says a lot more about the critics than it does about the attorney general,” Kupec said. “Because that is what he has done again and again.”

“He approaches all cases with an open mind. He judges them according to the facts and the law without regard to political consideration,” Kupec continued. “This is what he promised to at his confirmation, this is what he has done throughout his tenure as attorney general, and that is what he will continue to do until his last day as AG.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kupec confirmed Thursday that Barr accepted an invitation to testify before Nadler’s committee next month, on July 28, after Nadler threatened to subpoena him and compel his testimony.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.