Pelosi, Democrats say passing Build Back Better a ‘moral obligation’ at interfaith event

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats framed the passing of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda as being a “moral obligation” at an interfaith event on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Pelosi, flanked by members of Congress and faith community leaders, said provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill that address climate change and provide services for children and families were crucial for bettering future generations.

WHITE HOUSE CONTINUES TO PUSH DEBUNKED ZERO-COST CLAIM ON BIDEN’S AGENDA

“We have a moral obligation to our children to pass the plan in a responsible way,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a pro-abortion Democrat, described her Catholic faith as promoting “the common good,” and said the federal government has a “moral purpose” and “moral responsibility” to provide for that common good.

“I have long believed that our role as legislators is to advance the respect for life and the dignity of every human being,” the Connecticut representative said.

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., also described passing the bill as a “moral imperative.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m proud to stand with my colleagues to demand that that is not just an imperative, it’s a moral imperative,” she said, specifically referring to health care provisions in the bill.

The bill, which already passed the House, is stalled in the Senate as the president continues to negotiate the price with moderate and progressive Democrats.