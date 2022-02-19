Pelosi, Democratic lawmakers hold press conference in Munich amid heightened Russian aggression toward Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is leading a press conference at the Munich Security Conference in Germany Saturday morning amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Pelosi will be joined by House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn. The group is on a congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference.

The event comes just hours after Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, and pledged united action with allies across the globe if Russia were to invade Ukraine — including “severe” economic sanctions.

