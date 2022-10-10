Pelosi, Dem leadership say they stand with sexual assault survivors, but mum after Politico outs GOP candidate

Democratic House leadership won’t say if they take issue with Politico’s decision to publish details of a Republican congressional nominee’s sexual assault without her permission.

Fox News Digital reached out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, R-Md., and House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., to ask what they thought about a Politico report that detailed the sexual assault of GOP candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green, and to ask if they think it is ever appropriate for the press to out a victim of sexual assault. None responded.

Politico, in a piece written by Adam Wren, published the details about Green’s sexual assault, obtained from a military personnel document, last Friday in a profile piece covering her race as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democratic Congressman Frank Mrvan in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.

Green, who spoke Sunday exclusively with Fox News Digital, criticized Politico for ignoring what she says were pleas to the beltway publication asking them to not include details of her assault. Politico contends they received the military records from someone unaffiliated with her opponent’s campaign who got them from a FOIA request. Green said she believes the documents were “illegally” obtained.

JENNIFER-RUTH GREEN TAKES AIM AT POLITICAL OPPOSITION AFTER POLITICO PUBLISHES RECORDS OF HER SEXUAL ASSAULT

The Democrats‘ silence surrounding Green runs in stark contrast to their previous statements about women who’ve experienced sexual assault.

Pelosi has consistently said she supports survivors of sexual assault, including in one instance last year when she tweeted, “As we close out Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we recommit to combating sexual violence & demanding accountability. Congress stands with survivors and will honor their strength by working to advance a future that is free from violence & assault for all.”

In a 2020 statement, Hoyer declared that House Democrats would always stand with all women who were victims of sexual assault.

“House Democrats are committed to addressing sexual harassment and violence against our service members,” he said in the statement. “No service member or veteran – and no woman – should have to endure a culture of sexual harassment and violence. House Democrats will continue to stand with all women to end this scourge once and for all.”

Clyburn, a supporter of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), previously said he supported the bill because it “helped protect women against domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking,” and once accused Republicans of “jeopardizing the safety of women” by not renewing it.

Green, who believes the use of her military documents is a “politically motivated attempt to impact the upcoming election,” vowed not to back down from the fight.

“I’m going to stand up not only for me, but I’m going to stand up for every other survivor, every other vet, every other woman, because I’m not going to let Congressman Frank Mrvan do this, I’m not going to let Adam Wren do this, and I’m just done with it,” Green told Fox News Digital.