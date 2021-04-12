Pelosi blasts AOC, Squad members in new book, 'you’re not a one-person show': Report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has some humbling words for New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members of the so-called “Squad,” according to details from a forthcoming book about the California lawmaker.

According to excerpts of the book written by award winning journalist Susan Page, Pelosi adopted a “child-like tone” when discussing Ocasio-Cortez and gave the following advice to members of the Squad:

“You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States,” Axios reported.

An excerpt from the book published by USA Today – where Page serves as chief of the Washington bureau – recounts an interview Page conducted with Pelosi in July 2019, after her dispute with the Squad had “exploded.”

“Her anger at the four new progressive congresswomen was palpable,” Page wrote.

As previously reported by Fox News, during a July 2019 press conference, Pelosi pushed back on questions about President Donald Trump’s efforts to characterize the progressive Squad members as the face of the Democratic Party, saying “let’s not waste our time on that.”

At the time, members of the Squad were upset with Pelosi, whom they alleged was singling them out because they were women of color. Pelosi had made comments about the group’s prowess on social media amid their protest of an emergency border aid bill.

Spokespeople for Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez did not return Fox News’ request for comment about the released details from the book.

The excerpt published by USA Today also details Pelosi’s disappointment that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, allegedly calling his election “stunningly scary.”

The book, called “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,” is scheduled for release later this month.

It is based on more than 150 exclusive interviews, as well as in-depth interviews with the Speaker herself, according to a description of the book on Amazon.