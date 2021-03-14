Pelosi blames Donald Trump for ‘humanitarian challenge’ at border, inheritance of ‘broken system’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed fingers at former President Donald Trump, insinuating that he’s to blame for the crisis at the border during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday.

“This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” she said. “What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that.”

Biden’s latest correction, announced Saturday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, includes a government-wide effort to house migrant children with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as numbers continue to rise.

The speaker confirmed there are nearly 600 to 700 more migrant children currently approaching the southern border which triggered the president’s directive to send FEMA to facilitate the transfer of kids from border care facilities and into safe homes.

“This, again, is a transition from what was wrong before to what is right,” she explained.

Pelosi said the Biden administration is attempting to uphold the standards of the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program by putting in place a system that accommodates and respects it while ridding the nation of what the administration considers Trump’s “cruel” approach.

Under Biden’s open-border policies and promises to provide asylum for those seeking it, the U.S. has witnessed a massive influx of migrants at the border, causing an overflow in detention facilities. According to Daily Mail, facilities are over capacity by almost 700%.

Yet the administration and Democrats like Pelosi would rather refer to the overwhelming numbers as a “challenge” instead of a crisis.

In recent weeks, the number of unaccompanied children and family units in custody has tripled and there were more than 100,000 migrant encounters in February alone. The drastic jump directly followed Biden’s inauguration and his first executive order halting southern border wall construction.

Just last week, former President Donald Trump blasted President Biden’s handling of the border crisis, saying the country is being “destroyed” by the recent surge of illegal migrants at the border.

In a statement released Tuesday, Trump pointed to his border policy wins as president, saying that the US-Mexico border under his watch was “in great shape” and was “stronger, safer and more secure than ever before.”

He also said that the border wall “would have easily” been completed if not for Democrats stalling the project.

“We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers and human traffickers,” wrote the former president. “The Wall, despite horrendous Democratic delays, would have easily been finished by now, and is working magnificently.”

Trump concluded: “Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Houston Keene contributed to this report.