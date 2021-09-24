House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into former President Trump exactly two years ago amid a scandal that surrounded the former president over a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in Tuesday afternoon remarks. “The action of – the actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

“Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I am directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry,” she added. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

The announcement of the inquiry sparked months of contentious hearings on Capitol Hill. The hearings elevated the profiles of several people involved in the events, including Rudy Giuliani, who would become key to Trump’s false claims that the presidential election was stolen, and Alexander Vindman, who became a hero in anti-Trump circles.

PELOSI ANNOUNCES FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AGAINST TRUMP

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., also seized a major spotlight as a staunch defender of Trump in those hearings. She later was named honorary chair of the Trump campaign in New York for 2020 and replaced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the House GOP conference chair this year with Trump’s support.

Trump was eventually impeached by the House before a Senate trial in early 2020, where he was found not guilty of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Immediately after the trial ended, the Democratic presidential primary became the most high-profile news event in the U.S., only to be quickly overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread riots and protests against police brutality.

Also in the two years since the first impeachment inquiry started: Joe Biden, while still a candidate, was accused of sexually assaulting former Senate aide Tara Reade; Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash; Ghislaine Maxwell was charged in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died; Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed; Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the hospital; Biden was elected president; a COVID-19 vaccine was developed; Democrats flipped the Senate; a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6; Trump was impeached and found not guilty yet again; the United States withdrew all its troops from Afghanistan; the southern border saw a massive surge in migrants; Democrats in Congress pushed for more than $5 trillion in total spending; and much more.

Trump continues to maintain that he did nothing wrong in relation to his impeachments, which he called in a recent statement “Impeachment Hoax #1” and “Impeachment Hoax #2.”

Trump is under investigation by a select House committee over the events behind Jan. 6, which triggered his second impeachment.