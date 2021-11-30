website maker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted former President Trump for high gas prices under his administration, but the numbers are worse under President Biden.

Pelosi and Schumer both took shots at Trump in 2018 over gas prices across the nation as they neared the $3 mark, but Biden hasn’t gotten the same treatment even as prices are significantly higher than they were then.

Currently, gas prices sit at $3.39 per gallon — well above the $3 mark that Pelosi and Schumer decried as too high under the previous administration.

Neither Pelosi’s nor Schumer’s offices responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

One of the shots Schumer took against Trump over gas prices was ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in 2018.

“Are you creeping along on fumes because #GasPrices are so high?” Schumer tweeted in 2018. “I’ll join [Senator Maria Cantwell,] [Senator Bob Menendez] & [Senator Ed Markey] to push [Trump] to start fighting for lower gas prices for hardworking Americans LIVE in a few minutes.”

However, while he took less of a hard stance with Biden on the rising prices, Schumer pressured the current president to open up the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to offset the rising prices — a move undertaken by Biden that critics have likened to treating a serious injury with a band-aid.

Pelosi has not taken any combative stance with Biden over the gas prices — in stark contrast to her words for Trump in 2018.

“Prescription drug prices are skyrocketing. Gas prices continue to rise. Health care costs and premiums are through the roof. Wages are stagnant. What is the solution Trump and Republicans in Washington propose?” Pelosi tweeted in July 2018 about the Republicans’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. “More tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy.”

“You can’t make this stuff up,” the speaker added.