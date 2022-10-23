Pelosi accuses Trump of not being ‘man enough’ to appear in front of Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she doesn’t believe former President Donald Trump is “man enough” to appear in from of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

“I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC Sunday. “I don’t think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath. But I don’t think he’ll show up. I don’t think he’s man enough. We’ll see.”

Pelosi’s comments come after the committee subpoenaed Trump on Friday, saying the former president must turn over any critical documents related to the riots by November 4 and appear the committee by November 14.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the committee wrote to Trump.

In a 14-page letter to the Jan. 6 select committee earlier this month, Trump refused to say whether he would comply with a potential subpoena or appear before the committee.

“Despite very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before,” Trump said in the letter.

But according to a source close to Trump, the former president “loves the idea of testifying” before the committee, telling Fox News Digital last week Trump would use the opportunity to “talk about how corrupt the election was, how corrupt the committee was, and how Nancy Pelosi did not call up the National Guard that Trump strongly recommended for her to do three days earlier on January 3, 2021.”

The subpoena of Trump is expected to set up a legal battle for the committee over whether it can compel the testimony of a former president.

But Pelosi argued that the American people deserve answers and that the former president should comply.

“We’ll see if he’s man enough to show up, and the public should make a judgment,” Pelosi said. “No one is above the law. If we believe that, then they should make a judgment about how he responds to that request.”

“Whatever actions the committee may take is up to them. I’ve kept my distance from their decision-making, but whatever they decide will also send a message about his respect,” Pelosi continued. “He isn’t honoring the oath we take to protect and defend the constitution of the United States. That’s a serious oath that we all take, and clearly, most of us had more respect for the office he held than he had.”