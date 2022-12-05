Paul Pelosi emerges in public for first time since California attack

Paul Pelosi, the husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, emerged in public for the first time on Sunday since being attacked in his California home.

The Pelosis attended the annual Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, sitting alongside President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Paul was hospitalized with a skull fracture in late October after assailant David DePape allegedly struck him in the head with a hammer.

Nancy, who announced she was stepping down from Democratic leadership, says her husband’s recovery is “coming along.”

“Head injuries are, they have an impact beyond surgery. It’s a big thing,” she said during a press conference last week.

NANCY PELOSI TOLD EMMANUEL MACRON SHE CRUSHES A HOTDOG EVERY DAY ON CAPITOL HILL

The 45th annual Kennedy Center event honored George Clooney, singers Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, and composer Tania Le?n, as well as the rock band U2.

DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty to federal charges in his alleged assault on Paul. He faces charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer, as well as other state-level charges.

DEMOCRATS RACING TO TRY AND SECURE YEAR-LONG BUDGET DEAL BEFORE REPUBLICANS TAKE CONTROL OF THE HOUSE

The federal charges carry sentences of up to 30 and 20 years respectively, while the state charges could amount to a life sentence.

DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home around 2 a.m. Oct. 28, snuck into the master bedroom and found Paul Pelosi asleep.

He is accused of demanding to know the House speaker’s whereabouts and threatening to break her kneecaps with a hammer – but she was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Paul Pelosi called 911, and responding officers arrived at the front door to find Pelosi and DePape struggling for control of a hammer.

“The two officers opened the door to see the foyer of the Pelosi Residence, Mr. Pelosi, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, DEPAPE in shorts, running shoes and a sweatshirt, and DEPAPE and Mr. Pelosi jointly gripping a hammer,” the federal indictment reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an incident that investigators say was captured on two officers’ bodycams, police ordered them to drop the hammer. DePape said, “Ummm, nope,” broke free from Pelosi’s grip and allegedly cracked his skull before being tackled by police.,