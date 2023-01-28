Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: ‘I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them’

David DePape, Paul Pelosi’s attacker, called a California Fox local news station on Friday and made bizarre and chilling statements that he called an “important message.”

On the call, which KTVU had permission to record, DePape said “you’re welcome” for the Paul Pelosi attack.

DePape faces state charges of attempted murder and elder abuse and federal charges for kidnapping after he allegedly broke into the home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and assaulted her husband, Paul, with a hammer.

Despite saying he didn’t want to jeopardize his case, DePape told KTVU he attacked Pelosi because “liberty isn’t dying, it’s being killed systematically and deliberately.”

The “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit … have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior,” he asserted.

DePape also made a chilling apology for not going further.

“I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he said.

DePape called KTVU after the San Francisco Superior Court released audio and video footage of the Paul Pelosi attack to the media.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of an alleged hammer attack by DePape, 42, in October in the San Francisco home he shares with his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who was in Washington, D.C. at the time. Paul Pelosi underwent emergency surgery on a fractured skull following the confrontation.

Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.