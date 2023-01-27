Paul Pelosi attack: DePape told police he intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and break her kneecaps

David DePape, Paul Pelosi’s attacker, told police that he intended to hold former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and question her over what Democrats had done to President Trump. If she had lied, he intended to break her kneecaps, newly released audio of police questioning obtained by Fox News Digital shows.

DePape, 42, used a hammer to attack Paul Pelosi, 82, last October in his San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi underwent emergency surgery on a fractured skull following the attack.

“Did you feel like the Pelosis have done something to you?” the San Francisco Police Department interviewer asked DePape after the attack.

“Well not me, specifically, to the entire American public, honestly,” he answered, later adding that Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are “f-cking liars.”

PAUL PELOSI VIDEO SHOWS HAMMER ATTACK AFTER POLICE ARRIVED

LISTEN TO POLICE QUESTIONING DEPAPE:

“When Trump came into office, what they did went so far beyond spying on him,” DePape later said, referencing Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee. He said Democrats went from one crime to another until “they were finally able to steal the election.”

When questioned on his intentions, DePape said he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and talk to her, and if she had lied, he intended to break her kneecaps.

“Well, I was basically going to hold her hostage and talk to her,” DePape said. “If she told the truth, I’d let her scot-free; if she f—ing lied, I was going to break her kneecaps.”

“I knew beyond a doubt she would f—ing lie,” he said.

DePape later added that he had “other targets” and that he had left his house to “fight tyranny.”

PAUL PELOSI 911 CALL REVEALED: DAVID DEPAPE HEARD ON PHONE

San Francisco police arrived at Paul Pelosi’s home shortly before the attack at around 2:30 a.m. The encounter lasted just 15 seconds from when Paul Pelosi had opened the door for officers to when DePape attacked him with a hammer. The two responding officers captured the recording on their body cameras.

Fox News Digital obtained DePape’s police interview on Friday following California Judge Stephen Murphy’s ruling that the district attorney’s office must make materials regarding the attack public. The materials include police bodycam video, U.S. Capitol Police surveillance video and 911 audio calls.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office initially refused the release by claiming that publicizing the footage would lead to misinformation about the attack. Fox News and other media organizations moved to seek the release of the footage, arguing that it would be in the public interest and would enable them to discredit false narratives about the attack.

DAVID DEPAPE BREAKING INTO PELOSI HOME CAPTURED ON US CAPITOL POLICE SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

Siding with the media, Judge Murphy said there was no reason to keep the footage sealed after the prosecution had aired it at last month’s hearing, Thomas Burke, an attorney representing news agencies in the matter, told The Associated Press.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DePape pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case last month, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman, Chris Pandolfo, and Houston Keene contributed reporting.