Parts of Trump Georgia grand jury report are released, suggesting possible witness perjury

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia released portions of a report detailing findings from the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in the election in Georgia as part of a larger attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The report indicates a majority of the grand jury believes one or more witnesses may have committed perjury in their testimony and recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if the district attorney finds the evidence compelling.

