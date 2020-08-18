Palin calls out GOP politicians speaking at DNC in support of 'most radically liberal ticket' in US history

It’s a shame that some Republican politicians would speak at this week’s Democratic National Convention in support of “the most radically liberal ticket in the history of the U.S.,” former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin argued on “The Story” Monday.

“The two different parties have two completely different platforms,” said Palin, the 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate. “And for those who would claim that they are Republicans, meaning inherently, they are to support the platform [of] free enterprise, work ethic, and an expectation for a reward for work ethic, and the sanctity of life — which they would protect standing on the Republican platform — and [be] pro-Second Amendment, all those things everybody knows that a Republican would represent.

“For these Republicans to be suggesting, if not outright supporting, a platform that is so completely opposite and … supporting a ticket that is the most radically liberal ticket in the history of the U.S. — and you know, I’ll debate anybody on that one — I think it’s a shame that they would want to throw their name in the hat there as supporters of a platform that takes me and most common sense, Constitutional conservatives aback,” she added.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Rep. Susan Molinari are among the onetime Republican officeholders expected to speak on the first night of the Democratic convention.

Fox News contributor and former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile countered that the Democratic platform contained values shared by all Americans.

“I’ve read the platform,” Brazile said. “While it’s not the Bible, it is a platform that most Americans would agree with because it’s about the values that we all hold dear … I’m proud to see these Republicans at our convention because they want to embrace a country that can be united and not divided simply because of their partisan background.”

Palin also offered some advice for Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the Democratic Party’s presumptive vice presidential nominee.

“She needs to just be herself so that we can figure out what her record is so that we know where she intends to lead the country … to be herself, to be absolutely candid and honest so that there is no deception,” she said, “which seems like maybe that’s the antithesis of campaigning and politics, but certainly to tell the truth.”