PA Republicans blast governor’s veto of bill protecting girls’ sports: ’tilts the playing field against women’

FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Republicans blasted Democrat Governor Tom Wolf’s veto of a high-profile bill prohibiting transgender biological males from competing in women’s sports.

Several Republicans from the Keystone State spoke out against Wolf’s veto of the bill, with Senator Pat Toomey, R-Penn. warning it is something that will drastically affect women’s sports.

“Allowing biological men to participate in women’s sports is a severe blow to all female athletes ranging from youth leagues to college, amateurs to professional athletes,” Toomey told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Biological men should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports,” he continued. “I do not support Governor Wolf’s veto.”

Toomey’s Republican colleagues in the House also torched the veto, with Rep. Guy Reschanthaler telling Fox News Digital he is “appalled” by Wolf’s “veto of commonsense legislation to protect fair competition in girls’ and women’s sports.”

“President Biden and Democrats want to redefine ‘sex’ and force K-12 schools and colleges around the country to allow anyone claiming they are female to use women’s restrooms and compete in women’s sports,” Reschenthaler said. “Biden’s radical policy compromises the safety and privacy of girls and women and effectively eliminates girls’ and women’s organized sports.”

“Numerous studies show that girls who participate in athletics experience significantly higher mental well-being and greater professional success in life,” he continued. “In Congress, I’m committed to working with House Republicans to fight the Biden Administration’s efforts to destroy the important opportunity fair competition affords girls and women.”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker called Wolf’s decision “wrong” and said the “bill is about fairness, plain and simple.”

“I’ve spoken with girls participating in high school sports in my congressional district who were forced to compete with biological males,” Smucker said. “They shared with me how it is completely unfair to them, when they work hard to compete.”

“All students should feel as though they are given a fair chance in competition, and the governor missed an opportunity to ensure just that,” he continued.

Republicans on the Keystone State campaign trail also decried the veto, with Jim Bognet — who is running against Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright to represent Biden’s hometown of Scranton in Congress — warning Wolf’s action “will hurt young women and girls across Pennsylvania.”

“This veto tilts the playing field against women, limits their opportunities to showcase their talents and abilities, and will hurt their athletic scholarship opportunities,” Bognet told Fox News Digital. “The silence from Democrats across Pennsylvania on this issue is truly revealing about their priorities: they stand with the woke mob and against women.”

Brittany Yanick, communications director for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, told Fox News Digital that, if elected, the physician will work to ensure fairness in women’s sports.

“Biological men should not play women’s sports. Period,” Yanick said. “As Senator, Dr. Oz will work to ensure that female athletes are not forced to compromise the integrity of their sport to appease the radical Biden-Fetterman agenda.”

Wolf vetoed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on Monday, releasing a statement shaming the lawmakers who voted for the bill and defended shooting down the bill.

“I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate has no place in Pennsylvania, especially discrimination against already marginalized youth representing less-than-half of 1 percent of Pennsylvania’s population,” Wolf said in the statement.

The legislation would have required athletic teams sponsored by a public school “be expressly designated” based on biological sex, and that athletic teams designated for “females, women or girls” may not “be open to students of the male sex.”

Republicans, who hold legislative majorities in both chambers, pledged to continue pressing the issue, while a handful of Democrats also broke with Wolf to support the legislation.

Fox News Digital’s Charles Creitz contributed reporting.