Oversight chair demands Jean-Pierre, other former WH staff testify on alleged Biden mental decline coverup

An influential House committee is demanding that former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and three other former top White House staffers appear before Congress to testify about the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline.

Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has been on the hunt for who was making decisions in Biden’s inner circle during the president’s apparent mental decline.

On Friday, he sent letters to Karine-Pierre and former White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, former senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and former special assistant to the president Ian Sams, demanding they present themselves for transcribed interviews with the oversight committee.

The letters are part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into the alleged attempted cover-up of Biden’s decline and the potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions by senior White House officials usurping Biden’s presidential authority.

In his letters, Comer says the committee believes that the four top Biden staffers have “critical” information on “who made key decisions and exercised the powers of the executive branch during the previous administration, possibly without former President Biden’s consent.”

The letter to Jean-Pierre stated that as White House press secretary and a top Biden confidante, “you were not only near the president daily, but you were ‘alongside the ranks of the president’s top confidantes.’”

“Your assertion, on multiple occasions, that President Biden’s decline was attributable to such tactics as ‘cheap fakes’ or ‘misinformation’ cannot go without investigation,” wrote Comer.

He said that “if White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition — or to perform his duties — Congress may need to consider a legislative response.”

Comer set interview dates in late August and early September and gave the four senior officials until July 4 to confirm they would comply with the demands voluntarily or if they will “require a subpoena to compel your attendance for a deposition.”

Jean-Pierre, Zients, Bates and Sams are the latest former Biden senior officials to receive a congressional summons from Comer as part of the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the alleged cover-up. The chairman also issued subpoenas to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, and Anthony Bernal, former assistant to the president and senior advisor to the first lady, after they refused to appear before the committee voluntarily.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Comer said that “as part of our aggressive investigation into the cover-up of his cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions, we must hear from those who aided and abetted this farce.”

“President Biden’s inner circle repeatedly told the American people that he was ‘sharp as ever,’ dismissing any commentary about his obvious mental decline as ‘gratuitous,’” he said. “They fed these false talking points to progressive allies and the media, who helped perpetuate that President Biden was fit to serve.”

Jean-Pierre, Zients, Bates and Sams did not reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment before publication.