Over quarter of a million migrant encounters in December alone, CBP confirms

The number of migrant encounters in December surpassed 250,000, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Friday — marking a new high for the Biden-era border crisis as it enters its third year.

There were 251,487 migrant encounters at the southern border for the month of December, surpassing the 179,253 encountered in Dec. 2021, and the 73,994 encountered in Dec. 2020.

Sources had told Fox News earlier this week that the number of encounters would surpass 250,000, which is even higher than the peak in 2022’s historic year — which came in May when numbers hit 241,136, during what are typically busier summer months.

It brings the 3-month total this FY 23, which began on Oct. 1st to 717,660 total encounters already. Of the migrants encountered, 66.78%, or 479,229 were single adults.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.