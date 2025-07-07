Over 158 million Americans voted in 2024 as Trump reclaimed the White House

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 211 million people were active registered voters for the 2024 general election.

And over 158 million voters cast ballots in last year’s presidential election.

Those figures are according to a report issued to Congress by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), which has been conducting election administration and voter surveys of federal elections for two decades.

The commission touts that it “provides the most comprehensive source of state- and local jurisdiction-level data about election administration in the United States.”

More than 85% of voting-age Americans registered as active voters last year — the highest level on record, according to the report.

And voter turnout was the second highest in the past five presidential elections, trailing only the 2020 election.

The turnout of 64.7% of the citizen voting age population in the U.S. was a slight 3% drop compared to four years earlier.

Nearly three-quarters of those who voted last year cast their ballots in person — with 35.2% voting in person ahead of Election Day and 37.4% voting on Election Day.

According to the report, 30.3% voted by mail. That’s a drop from the 43% who voted by mail during the 2020 election, which, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was the highwater mark for mail-in balloting.

But the report noted that the percentage of people who voted by mail in 2025 was “still larger than the percentage of the electorate that voted by mail in pre-pandemic elections.”

President Donald Trump won back the White House in last year’s election, with Republicans taking back control of the Senate and holding on to their razor-thin majority in the House.