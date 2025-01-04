Outrage as Biden set to award Hillary Clinton, George Soros with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Social media erupted in anger Saturday morning with news that President Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and left-wing billionaire George Soros.

The award, the nation’s highest civilian honor, is given to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors, the White House said in a statement.

Tesla founder Elon Musk led the furious outcry, labeling the decision to award Soros the honor as “a travesty.”

Musk shared a video clip of himself on Joe Rogan’s podcast where he said he believed that Soros “fundamentally hates humanity.”

“He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. You know, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime,” he wrote.

Online commentator Blake Habyan wrote, “What a joke — these people have done the exact opposite of what the award is intended for,” while Natalie F Danelishen wrote that the news could be a Babylon Bee story given how unbelievable it is.

“Seriously, two of the worst people on earth,” she wrote.

Clinton, the White House said, made “history many times over decades in public service” and the first female senator from New York and the first, First Lady to simultaneously hold elected office.

After serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party. As the Democrat nominee, she lost her bid to be the country’s first female president when she lost to President-elect Trump in the 2016 election.

However, her tenure as Secretary of State came in for much criticism over her handling of the war in Libya and the attack on United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2012. Four Americans died in the attack, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

She also used a private email server for government business. Although FBI Director James Comey said publicly that Clinton mishandled classified information, he declined to recommend prosecution and the Justice Department refused to move forward with the case.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was bestowed the same honor by former President Barack Obama.

Soros, a mega-Democrat donor, runs a web of non-profits that bankroll various candidates around the world who align with his progressive agenda, including his Open Society Foundations. Soros has given over $32 billion to Open Society Foundations since 1984, according to its website.

The White House said that Soros’ philanthropy across the world has strengthened democracy, human rights, education and social justice.

However, commentators on the right have slammed him for funding progressive district attorneys who have been light on crime, which they say has led to crime waves in Blue cities.

Saturday’s ceremony comes just days after Biden awarded former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson with the Presidential Citizens Medal after the pair oversaw the controversial Jan. 6 House Select Committee. The Presidential Citizens Medal is the second-highest civilian medal.

The pair are among 17 other prominent figures to be bestowed the award, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Those being presented with the honor represent prominent figures in politics, fashion, sport, entertainment and activism.

Robert Francis Kennedy, the former Attorney General, will be posthumously awarded the gong, while other notable recipients include actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox, U2 frontman Bono, former basketballer Earvin “Magic” Johnson and soccer star Lionel Messi.

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else,” a White House statement reads. “These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Kennedy, the father of former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is being recognized for combatting racial segregation and as a United States Senator, “sought to address poverty and inequality in the country.”

His legacy continues to inspire those committed to justice, equality, and public service, the White House said.

José Andrés, celebrity chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen charity group.

Bono, frontman for rock band U2 and an activist against AIDS and poverty.

Ashton Baldwin Carter (posthumous), 25th Secretary of Defense.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, former First Lady and former Secretary of State.

Michael J. Fox, Grammy Award-winning actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development.

Tim Gill, entrepreneur, LGBTQ rights advocate.

Dr. Jane Goodall, world-renowned ethologist and conservationist.

Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous), civil rights advocate and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, legendary retired basketball player and philanthropist who supports underserved communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation.

Robert Francis Kennedy (posthumous), former Attorney General and New York Senator.

Ralph Lauren, world-renowned fashion designer and cancer research advocate

Lionel Messi, soccer’s most decorated player, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador who supports healthcare and education programs for children

William Sanford Nye, often referred to as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” a science educator who advocates for space exploration and environmental stewardship.

George W. Romney (posthumous), businessman and former Governor of Michigan

David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, philanthropist who supports the restoration of historic landmarks and cultural institutions.

George Soros, philanthropist and Open Society Foundations founder.

George Stevens, Jr., author and playright.

Denzel Washington, actor, director, and producer who has won two Academy Awards. Served as National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 25 years.

Anna Wintour, fashion icon and the editor-in-chief of Vogue.